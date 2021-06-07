Disruptive downpours, thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shower is possible at just about any point over the next several days, but the heaviest of downpours – in the form of scattered thunderstorms - will be more commonplace.
Here are the main things to know right now:
- Humid, cloudy conditions persist as rain and storms move in
- Excessive rainfall could lead to isolated flash floods
- Even warmer temperatures expected before the weekend
While the risk for severe weather – hail and damaging winds - is actually pretty low this week, the slow movement of the showers and storms will lend themselves to localized flash flooding.
Highs will run in the seasonal middle 80s today and Tuesday, but the heat index will make it feel more like the lower 90s for several afternoon hours.
Tonight, will be warm and muggy. Pockets of rain continue to be possible through the evening and may only very die down overnight. Lows fall only to around 70°.
As we into the midweek period, the rain chances may tick down just a tiny bit, offering more sunshine and hotter weather. Upper 80s are forecast for highs on Wednesday, and we may inch up to near 90° again on Thursday and Friday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.