Detention officer fired due to sexual assault charges in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County’s sheriff fired a detention officer because the officer is facing criminal sexual assault charges.
Now former detention officer Kyle Harris has been criminally charged with crimes of violence, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
Harris started working with the office on Aug. 16, 2017 and he was fired June 7, 2021 after warrants were issued for his arrest.
“All employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct. There is no place in this organization for any employee that violates the public’s trust and confidence in MCSO,” says Sheriff Garry L. McFadden.
Officials say from the onset, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has cooperated with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) during their criminal investigation.
Harris was placed on paid administrative leave and the internal investigation by the MCSO Office of Professional Compliance into this incident was halted so that it did not impede or comprise the criminal investigation which has resulted in criminal charges against Harris.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it is unable to provide any further information on the criminal investigation or the pending criminal charges.
A week ago, The Charlotte Observer reported that sources told them Harris was under investigation in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a transgender inmate.
The Observer reported the alleged attack occurred Thursday, May 20, according to one source, and Harris was suspended the next day.
