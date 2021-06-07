Crews battle large house fire in Mint Hill neighborhood

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews from multiple agencies battled a large fire at a home in a Mint Hill neighborhood Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at a two-story home on Grey Timbers Court, which is off of Hanging Moss Trail near Fairview Road. Firefighters said heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof when they arrived.
Medic said everyone inside the house was able to get out safely.
Residents were asked to avoid the area.
There is no word on what may have sparked the fire and no further information has been released.
