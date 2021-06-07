Charlotte high school graduates win $122M in scholarships for class of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s 2021 high school graduates raked in more than $120 million in college scholarships, with more than 2,500 scholarships offered.
The class of 2021 in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools won scholarships totaling $122.4 million, with a total of 2,548 scholarships offered.
Of the 2021 total, $103.8 million represented academic scholarships, while $18.6 million represented athletic scholarships.
CMS officials say Providence High School had the highest dollar amount with $13.2 million and the largest number of scholarships with 242.
Two other district high schools received scholarship offers totaling more than $10 million. Hough received $12.2 million, and Vance received $11.8 million.
They were followed by Mallard Creek, with $8.4 million; South Mecklenburg, $7.8 million; and North Mecklenburg, $7.3 million.
For a complete list of scholarship money by high school, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.