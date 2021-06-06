NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police officer’s three-month, 4,000-mile bike ride for mental health to finish in Gaston County

After months of sleeping in a hammock, eating Ramen noodles and spending a lot of time alone, the retired sergeant will return home from a heartwarming journey.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A retired Gaston County police officer, who has biked for more than 4,000 miles across the country over the past three months, is expected to have a joyous finish to his journey this weekend.

Retired Sergeant Christopher Lowrance’s journey started in May, with the purpose of bringing awareness to mental health and suicide among first responders.

On May 2, he started the trip with a plane ride to Portland, Oregon. After a quick stop nearby in Astoria - he was on his way.

After months of sleeping in a hammock, eating Ramen noodles and spending a lot of time alone, Lowrance will return home from a heartwarming journey.

Here's how to help Chris Lowrance's cause

After nearly three decades as a police officer, Sgt. Lowrance wanted to finish his career by bringing attention to the mental health issues that plague the law enforcement profession.

He decided to ride his bicycle cross-country to raise awareness and money for an organization called Blue H.E.L.P. - the only organization in the country that tracks law enforcement suicide year over year and assists families in the aftermath.

According to Blue H.E.L.P., more than 80 officers have died in 2021. Last year, 172.

“Initially it was for me to have a reset after law enforcement, but I realized it was bigger than me,” said Lowrance.

Lowrance says his late father-in-law was his motivation to keep cycling. As far as this TransAmerica trek, his wife was the final push he needed. His bicycle is named LD.

“I named the bicycle after my father-in-law,” he added.

Lowrance spent 28 years putting away criminals for the Gaston County Police Department. He retired Dec. 2020, working through May as a resource officer at New Hope Elementary School.

In preparation for the journey, he says he realized the need to bring awareness about a growing problem.

N.C. police officer biking 4,000 miles across U.S. to raise awareness for mental health among first responders

“Mental health in a law enforcement profession is such a taboo topic. You’re afraid maybe you, ‘lose my job or they find me unfit for duty,’ so people don’t talk about it. And that’s the thing that really needs to change so people are okay with getting professional help and trying to deal with the issues bothering them,” he said.

With the daily grind of a law enforcement officer, Lowrance says a lot of trauma can happen.

“I call it compound trauma. You go see different scenes, see different circumstances whether it be homicides, or abused child, or domestic violence situation. All of those things, I try to tell the new guys those are little pieces. Throughout your career you pick up little pieces even if you don’t realize it,” he said.

His initial goal was to raise $10,000 to support families in the aftermath of a suicide and assist with awareness and prevention programs; he has raised over $46,000.

This three-month journey has brought many strangers to his side. It has also helped start the conversation about mental health of first responders, raising money for Blue H.E.L.P.

In addition to meeting with police departments along the way, Chris was able to meet with some of the families who lost an officer to suicide.

“What I do, if it touches one police officer, one firefighter, EMS or dispatcher, that keeps them from making the decision of doing something to themselves, then this 4,700-mile journey of mine has been worth it,” Lowrance said.

He will finish his journey with a full escort at the Gaston County, NC, Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 1 around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: N.C. Gov. addresses state recommendations after new...
‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: What did N.C. Gov. Cooper say about state’s COVID-19 recommendations?
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued new recommendations, following up on the CDC’s new...
‘We have to pull together’: N.C. governor recommends mask-wearing in schools, masks for everyone in high-risk counties
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
After review by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were identified...
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte, identified as 78-year-old man missing since August 2020

Latest News

Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit in a refrigerator at a mass-vaccination site at the...
Good Question: Why hasn’t the FDA fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine yet?
Established in 1885, Pfeiffer University is a globally engaged, regional university distinctive...
Pfeiffer University discharges student debt for more than 225 students
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be considering masking requirements in a special meeting...
CMS Board to require all students, staff to wear masks
Focus on business processes during pandemic helps earn national award
Cabarrus County IT department tops Digital Counties Survey