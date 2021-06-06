Kannapolis-based Haas F1 drivers survive action-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix

“Well, the race itself was not bad. It was a bit annoying those as certain things made us fall backwards – but pace was there,” Mazepin said. “We were experimenting with something as I had to manage the brakes from the beginning because they were overheating. I had to change my brake bias, and because of the change I was prone to locking. I almost drove into a wall which cost me a lot of time. The race was stop-start and then it came to life again. The main thing is I’m just a little bit upset about losing my position to my teammate on the main straight. It is what it is, but I think our finishing position is a nice number for the team, but obviously some unexpected situations happened with the other drivers which enabled us to get that position. Overall, it’s quite positive.”