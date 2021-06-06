Former city attorney to mediate budget battle between CMS and Mecklenburg County

Former city attorney to mediate budget battle between CMS and Mecklenburg County
By WBTV Web Staff | June 3, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 11:12 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former city attorney of Charlotte will be mediating the ongoing budget dilemma between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County.

Mac McCarley, who was Charlotte’s city attorney for 17 years, will head the mediation sessions between the school district and the county.

CMS started a resolution process earlier this week after commissioners approved a $2-billion budget that withholds $56 million from CMS until the school district introduces a plan for improving schools and closing achievement gaps.

[ Mecklenburg County adopts $2B budget, withholding $56M from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools ]

That 56 million represents almost 11 percent of the district’s county appropriation for 2022.

The county says it won’t affect students, but a teacher who spoke to WBTV said that even if the money is allocated to categories such as salaries of those who are in leadership, those positions set the tone for a school.

[ CMS to seek ‘statutory resolution’ after county withholds $56 million from school district ]

CMS also said they won’t be able to provide pay raises for all teachers without this money.

What's going on with the budget battle between CMS and Mecklenburg County?

Educator Mechelle Vaughn says she was disappointed in the decision after a year of teaching and learning through the pandemic.

She also says education disparities are not just an issue in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

“I feel like it’s a slap in the face,” Vaughn said. “Anytime, I would feel that way but now in particular after what we’ve just been through and what’s before us. I am an educator and I work hard for my students to try and catch them up, there are many needs. We can’t control 3 p.m. to 8 a.m., there is so much that goes on in our kids’ lives.”

[ Mecklenburg County adopts $2B budget, withholding $56M from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools ]

According to the CMS Board of Education, a joint meeting between CMS and Mecklenburg County will take place Monday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m. At this special meeting, the Board of Education will hold a joint meeting with the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.

The meeting will be held at the Valerie C. Woodard Center. The public may listen and view the meeting beginning at 2:30 pm on the CMS Facebook outlets and the CMS YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.