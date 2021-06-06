Former city attorney to mediate budget battle between CMS and Mecklenburg County

“I feel like it’s a slap in the face,” Vaughn said. “Anytime, I would feel that way but now in particular after what we’ve just been through and what’s before us. I am an educator and I work hard for my students to try and catch them up, there are many needs. We can’t control 3 p.m. to 8 a.m., there is so much that goes on in our kids’ lives.”