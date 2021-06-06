Former city attorney to mediate budget battle between CMS and Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former city attorney of Charlotte will be mediating the ongoing budget dilemma between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County.
Mac McCarley, who was Charlotte’s city attorney for 17 years, will head the mediation sessions between the school district and the county.
CMS started a resolution process earlier this week after commissioners approved a $2-billion budget that withholds $56 million from CMS until the school district introduces a plan for improving schools and closing achievement gaps.
That 56 million represents almost 11 percent of the district’s county appropriation for 2022.
The county says it won’t affect students, but a teacher who spoke to WBTV said that even if the money is allocated to categories such as salaries of those who are in leadership, those positions set the tone for a school.
CMS also said they won’t be able to provide pay raises for all teachers without this money.
Educator Mechelle Vaughn says she was disappointed in the decision after a year of teaching and learning through the pandemic.
She also says education disparities are not just an issue in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
“I feel like it’s a slap in the face,” Vaughn said. “Anytime, I would feel that way but now in particular after what we’ve just been through and what’s before us. I am an educator and I work hard for my students to try and catch them up, there are many needs. We can’t control 3 p.m. to 8 a.m., there is so much that goes on in our kids’ lives.”
According to the CMS Board of Education, a joint meeting between CMS and Mecklenburg County will take place Monday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m. At this special meeting, the Board of Education will hold a joint meeting with the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.
The meeting will be held at the Valerie C. Woodard Center. The public may listen and view the meeting beginning at 2:30 pm on the CMS Facebook outlets and the CMS YouTube Channel.
