Police identify man killed in shooting in southeast Charlotte

Police identify man killed in overnight shooting in southeast Charlotte
By Kristi O'Connor | June 6, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT - Updated June 6 at 11:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded Ellington Street in southeast Charlotte at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When police arrived, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say MEDIC pronounced the man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Darius Fredicko Drummer, dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

If you have any information that can help police you are asked to call 704-432-TIPS or CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.

