Police identify man killed in shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.
Police responded Ellington Street in southeast Charlotte at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When police arrived, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police say MEDIC pronounced the man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Darius Fredicko Drummer, dead at the scene.
No other details were released.
If you have any information that can help police you are asked to call 704-432-TIPS or CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.