Charlotte firefighters say Saturday morning house fire was intentionally set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters say a mobile home that caught on fire early Saturday morning was intentionally set.
Charlotte firefighters responded to a house fire on Old Plank Road near Brookshire Boulevard at about 4:00 yesterday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire twitter account, the single-story home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department Twitter account, the fire was intentionally set. They say no one was hurt, but firefighters estimate there is about $22,000 worth of damage.
