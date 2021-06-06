Afternoon thunderstorms to crank back up this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer weather is here to stay!
This is what we are tracking:
- Afternoon t-storms are possible any day
- Temps increase to the 90s
- The humidity isn’t going anywhere!
Tonight will be warm and muggy.
Pockets of rain continue to be possible through the evening. Lows fall only to around 70 degrees.
The forecast for the week ahead can pretty much be summed up in one word - summer.
Every day will be about the same. Afternoon thunderstorms will start to become more commonplace.
While some could occasionally be strong to severe, they are the kind that pop up in the afternoon but then tend to die down before the sun goes down.
However, as we saw today, heavy rain could be a threat. The storms should be slow moving so the rain could just stick around.
Temperatures will be in the mid-80s Monday through Wednesday.
The heat will turn back on Thursday and Friday as we approach 90° again.
Next weekend could bring some changes. While Saturday looks to be close to 90°, we could get a little bit of a break from the heat by Sunday.
We could be back in the mid-80s with perhaps a little lower humidity.
Make it a great week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.