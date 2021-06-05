Woman accused of stealing N Carolina sheriff’s unmarked car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a woman is accused of stealing a North Carolina sheriff’s unmarked SUV.
WGHP reports the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe issued to Sheriff Danny Rogers was stolen on Thursday from the sheriff’s office parking lot in downtown Greensboro.
The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Jessica Gay Parks on Julian was seen on video walking into the sheriff’s office parking lot and trying to get inside several parked vehicles before she got into the sheriff’s vehicle.
She started the SUV with the spare electronic keys and drove off. The sheriff’s office says deputies and officers used a GPS device to find the SUV.
