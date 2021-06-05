North Carolina bill could ban the ‘Carolina Squat’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new bill passed North Carolina’s House of Representatives targeting the “Carolina Squat.”
“The Carolina Squat is when you raise the front and lower the rear to create a squatted truck in the rear,” said Matthew Gillilan, owner of Cape Fear Customs.
It’s known in other areas as the “California lean” and the “Tennessee tilt.” It’s a growing trend in the truck community, but not all truck lovers are in the Carolina Squat squad.
“They think it’s cool and I guess they just think it makes their truck look better. But it’s kind of like a competition in a way,” said Kirstie Langley, a truck enthusiast.
The new bill states “a private passenger automobile shall not be modified or altered by elevating the automobile more than three inches from the manufacturer’s specified height in the front and lowering the automobile more than two inches from the specified height in the rear.”
North Carolina doesn’t have restrictions on these modifications, but some professionals in the automobile industry already won’t make the changes.
Those at Cape Fear Customs, a company that works on automotive customizations, say it’s not good for your truck and it’s not safe.
“You’re moving the weight of the vehicle towards the back,” said Gillilan. “You’re gonna have to put extra oil in the vehicle because all of that oil is tilted back. You’re also losing visibility and it’s affecting the braking on the vehicle, so it’s really kind of a hazard to everybody else on the road.”
The bill awaits a state Senate vote, and if passed, the Carolina Squat will be squashed.
“They can’t really compete with that anymore,” said Langley. “It’s gonna take away from the look of their truck.”
But regardless of the look, those with knowledge on the wear and tear of vehicles say it’s something that should be done.
“I think overall it’s a good move for the state of North Carolina,” said Gillilan.
