No escaping the summertime pattern!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The official beginning of summer is still a few days away, but the summertime feel has already kicked in.
This is what we are tracking today:
- Temps in the 80s to low 90s
- High humidity
- Chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon
This evening will be warm and muggy. There could be a few scattered thunderstorms Lows tonight will fall to the low 70s. (When temperatures stay that warm overnight, it’s a good indication of how humid it is.)
Sunday will be another muggy one with highs in the mid-80s.
Afternoon thunderstorms are a good possibility. There’s no need to cancel plans. Just keep the WBTV radar handy if skies start to darken.
The week ahead looks just about the same every day.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s the first half of the week.
We will be closer to 90 degrees the latter half.
We’re approaching that time of year when afternoon thunderstorms are just a reality.
They aren’t a guarantee every day - but they are a possibility.
They will be hit or miss most days.
Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
