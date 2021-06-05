New Mooresville park dedicated to fallen police officer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Mooresville is honoring a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Officer Sheldon Memorial Day Park is now open to the community.
Mooresville police officer Jordan Sheldon was killed while conducting a traffic stop in 2019.
The park, located on Cornelius Road, honors Officer Sheldon’s life and dedication to the community.
“He had a tremendous impact, and the family shared a statement today that I read that really talked about how they learned so much from so many community members, about how he personally touched and impacted them, and they’re just so grateful,” Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins said. “Words can’t express their gratitude for all the community has done.”
The park features an agility training course that will serve as a K-9 training space.
The park will also have a separate fenced-in area for dogs to roam around.
