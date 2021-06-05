Hoover drives in winning runs as E. Carolina beats Charlotte

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lane Hoover’s single to center field drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and East Carolina rallied to beat Charlotte 7-5 in the Greenville Regional.
The Pirates entered the eighth facing a 5-4 deficit.
Bryson Worrell’s double down the right field line scored Zach Agnos who reached base on a walk to even the score.
Earlier, Charlotte Charlotte took a 4-1 lead in its half of the third when LuJamess Groover III and Nate Furman each drove in a pair of runs as the 49ers sent the entire order to the plate.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)