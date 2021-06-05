High humidity, summer-like pop-up storms take over the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While sunshine won’t be completely absent today, clouds will be prominent as high temperatures climb slightly above-average to the upper 80s Saturday afternoon.
- Highs hit upper 80s today under partly to mostly cloudy skies
- Higher rain, thunderstorm chances Sunday, Monday
- Tropical moisture drives humidity into ‘oppressive’ range
By comparison to Sunday, today’s rain chances are lower. Widely scattered showers are possible, but overall chances are low. Neighborhoods south of I-85 and communities in the higher elevations have the best rain for seeing wet weather today.
Overnight lows will slip into the upper 60s going into Sunday morning.
Highs will hit the mid-80s Sunday. While highs will be slightly cooler than today, you won’t notice a difference due to surging dewpoints. Therefore, Sunday afternoon readings in the mid-80s will feel like the upper 80s.
An increase in tropical moisture not only gives way to muggier conditions through the start of the week ahead, it will also lead to an uptick in summer-like storm chances.
Heavier downpours and scattered thunderstorms are more likely Sunday through Tuesday. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out on any of these days, however, there’s no organized severe threat in the forecast at this time.
Temperatures will stew in the mid-80s through Tuesday before climbing towards the upper 80s and lower 90s later in the week.
While a tropical air infiltrates the Carolinas over the next few days, tropical weather, in terms of storm or hurricane development isn’t expected this weekend or in the week to come in the Atlantic Ocean.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
