Galen Young, former Charlotte 49er basketball standout and NBA draft choice, has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Galen Young, a Charlotte 49ers basketball star in the late 1990s, has died, according to the school’s athletic department. He was 45.
Marlon Thomas, Young’s former teammate with the Charlotte 49ers and longtime friend, said Saturday in an interview that Young’s death occurred in Memphis, Tenn., and that Young had been hit by a car.
The two men had known each other since they were 11 years old, growing up together in Memphis.
“Galen was the brother I never had,” Thomas said. “He was the only reason I came to play for Charlotte in the first place, because he was already here. And he was so excited about this new coaching job in Mississippi that he was going to start soon.”
In 1999, Young was MVP of the Conference USA men’s basketball tournament as the 49ers won the C-USA title. He was also a first-team all-Conference USA selection that year, when he averaged 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for a Charlotte team that won 23 games and made it to the second round of the NCAA tourney.
Later in 1999, Young was a second-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Bucks. While he never made an NBA team, Young played for many years overseas. Both in college and the pros, he was known primarily for his athleticism and superb defense.
In more recent years, Young had begun a college basketball coaching career. In September 2020, he was announced as a new assistant coach for Rockhurst University, a Division II school in Kansas City. He had previously served five seasons as an assistant coach for Lane College in Tennessee, according to a Rockhurst press release in September. Thomas said Young was about to start a new coaching job in Jackson, Miss.
A Memphis native, Young was a junior-college transfer who played two seasons for Charlotte, and the 49ers made the NCAA tournament in both those years (first under coach Melvin Watkins, then under coach Bobby Lutz). Young started 60 games in those two seasons for Charlotte as a 6-foot-6 forward who usually guarded the other team’s best scorer.
Young played overseas in eight different countries, according to the Rockhurst press release that announced his hiring, but retired from competitive play in 2012 with the birth of his twin sons, Ellis and Grayson. He then returned to Charlotte to work on completing his degree in criminal justice.
