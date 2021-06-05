Former Charlotte 49ers basketball great Galen Young passes away at 45

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Charlotte 49ers basketball great Galen Young has passed away at the age of 45.
Young played for the Niners for 2 season (1997-98 & 1998-99) and what a 2 year run it was for him.
The team won 43 games in that 2 year run and made the NCAA Tournament each season.
In his senior season, Young averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds per game and was named first team All-Conference USA.
He helped lead the Niners to the C-USA Tournament title with wins over Houston, Southern Miss, #7 Cincinnati, and Louisville. His play earned him MVP honors for that tournament.
Young would get picked in the 2nd round of the 1999 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.
