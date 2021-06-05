Charlotte collects 14 hits in 13-10 win over Maryland

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David McCabe hit a pair of home runs and scored three times and Jack Dragum went 4-for-4 with a homer to help Charlotte to a 13-10 win over Maryland in the Greenville Regional.
The 49ers broke a 3-all tie in the bottom of the fourth as the entire order got an at-bat tallying six hits.
McCabe homered in the sixth, and in the seventh, his solo homer to right field provided a four-run cushion following the Terrapins’ three-run seventh which reduced their deficit to 12-9.
