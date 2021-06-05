60-year-old man arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged in a murder of a woman Saturday in Newton, N.C.
Police responded to a home on S. Caldwell Avenue around 10:45 a.m.
A 51-year-old woman, Iris Ranae Robinson, had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, according to Newton police.
Jessie Allen Crawford, 60, was identified as the suspected shooter but left the home before police arrived.
Police said Robinson and Crawford had a “personal relationship.”
Arrest warrants were obtained for Crawford on first-degree murder charges.
Crawford was arrested around 2:30 p.m. at the Newton Police Department without incident.
Crawford was taken to the Catawba County Justice Center where he remains in custody without bond.
“Our prayers are with the Robinson family during this very difficult time! We also want to
thank all of those who cooperated with the police which allowed us to quickly apprehend Mr.
Crawford,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said.
