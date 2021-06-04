Suspect found dead after three killed at different locations in same Huntersville community

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people, including a suspected killer, are dead following a three-day triple homicide investigation in a Huntersville community.
The investigation began around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 when Huntersville Police officers responded to a call to assist MEDIC at a home on Caldwell Station Road. The occupant of the home, identified as 58-year-old Michael Eugene Elliot, was found deceased.
Investigators said that “due to circumstances surrounding the death, a homicide investigation commenced.”
During the course of the investigation on Wednesday, June 2, detectives found a second homicide victim, identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Eugene Knight, in a nearby wooded area.
As the investigation continued into Thursday, investigators found a third victim, identified as 41-year-old Phillip Daryl Jewell, in his home in the same community as the first two victims.
Also inside Jewell’s home, detectives found the man they’ve identified as the suspect in the three killings, 21-year-old Michael Jacob Matocha. He was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
There is no word how Elliot, Knight or Jewell were killed. Investigators have also not released a possible motive for the killings or said how the victims and Matocha may have been connected.
Officials say the investigation is still on going and anyone with information about the case should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.