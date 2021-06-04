S.C. HBCU Clinton College to cut tuition by 50 percent for fall semester

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Clinton College, an historically black college in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is slashing fall tuition by 50 percent for its students.
To add to that, it’s offering every student a new tablet.
The college says COVID-19 is the reason for cutting tuition in half. The college wants to make sure families can pay for their students to get a college education.
COVID-19 came with hardships. Some people lost their jobs despite bills still racking up.
The Associate Vice President of Student Enrollment Jocelyn Biggs says while the pandemic is not nearly as widespread as it was last year, those same hardships continue for some people.
But Biggs says she doesn’t think that should stop anyone from getting an education.
”This is our way of saying you can still go to college at a reduced tuition amount and we’re here to help,” Biggs said.
COVID-19 isn’t the only reason though.
Biggs says the college uses the reduced rates as a recruiting tool as well. She hopes this attracts students who haven’t made up their mind about where they want to go.
The reduced tuition and tablets are offered to all students enrolled at Clinton for Fall 2021. Biggs says they are still accepting applications.
