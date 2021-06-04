Philadelphia now says MOVE victims’ remains weren’t cremated

FILE - In this May, 1985 file photo, scores of row houses burn in a fire in the west Philadelphia neighborhood. Police dropped a bomb on the militant group MOVE's home on May 13, 1985 in an attempt to arrest members, leading to the burning of scores of homes in the neighborhood. A day after Philadelphia's health commissioner was forced to resign over the cremation of partial remains thought to belong to victims of a 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization, the city now says those victims' remains were never destroyed. City officials told the victims' family Friday, May 14, 2021 that a subordinate had disobeyed Health Commissioner Thomas Farley’s 2017 order to dispose of the remains. (AP Photo/File) (Source: AP)
By Associated Press | June 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 5:53 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A day after Philadelphia’s health commissioner was forced to resign over the cremation of partial remains belonging to victims of a 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization, the city now says those remains were never actually destroyed.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement late Friday saying that the remains of MOVE bombing victims thought to have been cremated in 2017 were located at the medical examiner’s office that afternoon.

Kenney had compelled Thomas Farley to resign Thursday, the 36th anniversary of the bombing.

On Friday, Kenney expressed relief but said many questions remained, including why Farley’s order to destroy the remains wasn’t obeyed.

