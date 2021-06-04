Person seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

By WBTV Web Staff | June 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 10:22 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Friday night.

The incident happened on Braveheart Lane around 10 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mecklenburg EMS took this person to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.

