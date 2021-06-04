Off-duty Catawba County deputy fired after DWI crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say an off-duty Catawba County deputy has been fired after a single-car DWI crash in their patrol vehicle.
This deputy, who officials say was not working in any law enforcement capacity at that time, wrecked along Radio Station Road after picking up his assigned vehicle from a maintenance appointment.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol (SHP) is investigating this incident and has charged this deputy with driving while impaired.
This deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
“This conduct has not and will not be tolerated in my administration. We have taken swift action in this matter. My office will continue to operate with the highest level of integrity and accountability to our citizens,” Sheriff Brown said.
Officials did not name the officer.
