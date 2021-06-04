A mindful Cabarrus: Finding peace in the present

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: Moving beyond the pandemic, people are seeking new ways to better their health and wellbeing.
Recognizing a need for supportive mental health resources, Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), the county’s public health authority, is partnering with Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks and Communications & Outreach departments to create the A Mindful Cabarrus (AMC) project. The series features a variety of simple, self-guided mindfulness videos -- filmed in local parks -- that highlight the importance of mental health and stress management.
The COVID-19 pandemic inspired CHA Healthy Living Director Alicia McDaniel to develop the project.
“People were limited in where they could go and how they could interact,” McDaniel said. “We had to think of new ways to connect residents with nature and mental health resources.
“You can improve mood, relaxation and overall wellbeing by being in nature or simply viewing nature scenes,” she added. “We wanted to focus on the beauty and serenity of our local parks. It’s the perfect way to connect people near and far to the beauty of Cabarrus and the benefits of mindfulness.”
When it came time to find a location and produce the videos, McDaniel reached out to the County.
The organizations regularly partner on projects that improve quality of life for Cabarrus residents, including vaccination clinics, Walk Cabarrus, the Cabarrus mental health initiative and Healthy Cabarrus.
The County’s parks provided the perfect natural settings for the videos. Thousands of visitors come to Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks each month to experience placid lakes, wooded trails, diverse vegetation and expansive wildlife habitats. This past year, the parks provided a needed respite during the height of the pandemic.
“Parks remained open during COVID-19, as we believed folks needed a place to exercise, mediate or just sit and relax,” said Active Living and Parks (ALP) Director Londa Strong. “The Mindful Cabarrus program only adds value to all those utilizing the wonderful parks. We are delighted to be a partner in this program”
In addition to offering locations, ALP provided guidance and will add related resources to park locations in future phases of the project.
McDaniel and her CHA colleagues wanted to offer viewers a variety of meditation options. They decided to launch the project with four videos that feature three different meditation styles:
- Traditional mindfulness
- Contemporary breath
- Movement
“Guided meditations come in handy when we want something specific from our practice,” McDaniel said. “Everyone has a different goal when starting the meditation process, and there are several ways to achieve these goals with diverse guided meditation.”
The meditation video options include:
- Lightening the load (3:41 - filmed at Frank Liske Park)Lighten your load by prioritizing deep breathing and living in the present.
- Inviting Loving Kindness (2:51 - filmed at Camp T.N. Spencer Park)
Invite loving kindness into your life through positive affirmations of happiness, safety and peace for yourself, those you love and those with whom you share the planet.
- Observing Mindfully (1:56 - filmed at Rob Wallace Park)Bring awareness to your present environment.
- Stretching Mindfully (4:25 - filmed at Vietnam Veterans Park)Build body awareness through a stretch routine and low-impact movement.
The AMC team has plans for future phases that include guided mediations in Spanish and the installation of promotional signs at each Cabarrus park location with links to the guided mediations.
The benefits of mindfulness
According to McDaniel, the practice of mindfulness is an engaged act of clearing one’s mind and drawing attention to the present moment. The experience encourages individuals to pay closer attention to their bodies, emotions, thoughts and environment. Scientific evidence has shown that mindfulness is an effective stress management tool that everyone can enjoy.
Mindfulness is proven to:
- Reduce stress, anxiety and pain
- Enhance awareness, creativity and performance
- Improved sleep and intrapersonal/interpersonal relationships
CHA Licensed Clinical Social Worker and mental health expert Sonja J. Bohannon-Thacker is a member of the AMC Project team. She regularly promotes skills to manage mental health and support wellbeing.
Bohannon-Thacker believes the videos will be beneficial to people who are new to meditation.
“Mindfulness is a great strategy to promote overall wellbeing,” she said. “Start with these simple exercises and use them regularly. The more you practice, the more significant the impact and benefit.”
How to watch
The community can access the AMC experience from any device with internet access by visiting //cabarruscounty.us/alp and searching for the tile “A Mindful Cabarrus.”
The videos will also be available on CabCo TV’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/cabarruscounty and play intermittently on CabCo TV, Spectrum Cable Channel 22.
Share the videos on social media using #AMindfulCabarrus. Tag @CabarrusHealth and @CabarrusCounty.
For more information on the project, contact Alicia McDaniel at (Alicia.McDaniel@CabarrusHealth.org) or call (704-920-1290).
