Mecklenburg County sees ‘sizable increase’ in overdoses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In Mecklenburg County alone, overdoses have risen 32% since the start of the pandemic. That number comes from the Mecklenburg County Health Department. It’s something they call a “sizable increase.”
Johanna Bennett is a Charlotte woman who knows all too well what it feels like to see that statistic play out in real life.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind situation no one was prepared for,” Bennett said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Bennett lost not only her son but her daughter-in-law to a drug overdose.
“I had to go through this and nobody could touch me. Nobody could hold my hand...And get me through it,” Bennett said.
She found out her son had died shortly after she woke up from brain surgery. She said he struggled with addiction since he was a teen and recently relapsed after a year of sobriety.
“He overdosed again and this time it was for good,” Bennett said.
Not long after, his wife, and mother of their two-year-old child, also died of an overdose.
“She was all alone and had to go through the grief of her biggest love,” Bennet explained.
There’s some theory about why overdoses and overdose deaths have spiked in the last year.
“What we have found is that there is somewhat of a correlation between mental health and substance abuse,” Keisha McLean-Green, clinical director for Absolute Advocate, said.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, half of people with drug addiction also experience mental disorders. For the last year, this cross-section of Americans have experienced job loss, increased stress, and isolation.
“Oftentimes they are self-medicating. Whether or not they are drinking more often or using prescription drugs more often,” McLean-Green said.
While there’s no clear picture of how to fight back, experts do say having a family that can help, along with regular in-person visits makes accountability easier. It can also help see warning signs earlier.
If you or a loved one has struggled with addiction, resources are available to help. You can call the national hotline by dialing 1-800-662-4357 or visiting the following website for local help:
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.