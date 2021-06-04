Man charged in shooting woman in face in Salisbury from March, 2020

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police have charged a man for shooting a woman in the face in 2020.
Detective were able to obtain warrants on Derrick Dashawn Brown, 26, for an incident that occurred on March 3, 2020.
According to the original report, at 11:59 pm police were called to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan to a report of a shooting victim. Police spoke with a woman and man who said that someone knocked on the door at 11:45 pm at their home on Linn Lane. When the woman went to the door she had a short conversation with the person, and was then shot in the face.
The woman’s companion drove her to the hospital. At the time of the shooting, she described the man who shot her as a dark skinned black man with dreadlocks and wearing all black.
After the warrants were obtained for assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious Injury with intent to kill, police were able to find Brown at a home in Rowan County. With the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF (Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms), police were able to take Brown into custody at approximately 11:30 on Thursday night.
Investigators say that during the arrest, a handgun was recovered from Brown, leading to the additional charge of possession of a firearm by felon. Brown received a total bond of $76,000.
