Lowering rain chances but humidity levels stay high

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the welcome rain that fell overnight, clouds will break and allow for a good deal of sunshine today with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
While the humidity level will remain sky-high, the risk for any leftover thundershowers looks to be pretty low, though a stray afternoon storm can’t be ruled out.
- Tropical humidity here to stay
- Lowering rain chances today
- Storms fire back up over weekend
Mostly clear and muggy tonight with lows in the mild 60s.
More sunshine and low rain chances Saturday will equate to higher afternoon readings in the upper 80s with tropical humidity levels holding. By Sunday, a typical June Carolina weather pattern will kick in as a Bermuda high-pressure system sets up off the coast and drives high humidity our way for days on end.
With that, scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers will pop back into the Sunday forecast with highs in the mid to upper 80s and the chance for daily downpours will stick around all of next week with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.