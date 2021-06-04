Family, friends remember men killed in Huntersville murder-suicide

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are grappling with the loss of their loved ones following a triple homicide in Huntersville.
Four people, including a suspected killer, are dead following a three-day triple homicide investigation at a mobile home community in Huntersville.
The investigation began around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 when Huntersville Police officers responded to a call to assist MEDIC at a home on Caldwell Station Road, just off of Old Statesville Road.
Police say a family member had found the occupant of the home, identified as 58-year-old Michael Eugene Elliot, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside the house.

During the course of the investigation on Wednesday, June 2, detectives found a second homicide victim, identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Eugene Knight, in a nearby wooded area. Officials say Knight had been shot and stabbed multiple times.
As the investigation continued into Thursday, investigators found a third victim, identified as 41-year-old Phillip Daryl Jewell, in his home in the same community as the first two victims. Jewell, officials said, had been shot.
Also inside Jewell’s home, detectives found the man they’ve identified as the suspect in the three killings, 21-year-old Michael Jacob Matocha. He was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“It’s tough it’s really tough it was so sudden it still hasn’t set in yet. Part of me doesn’t want to believe it’s real,” said Charles Merryman who worked with Kendrick Knight.
Friends say Kendrick Knight worked at the Holiday Marina in Cornelius where he cleaned boats and helped guests with whatever they needed, serving others, and always happy.
“I saw him five days ago, smile on his face,” Merryman said.
On Friday, WBTV spoke to Knight’s former classmates. They say he was charming, confident, and smart.
Those who worked with him say the 26-year-old went above and beyond, even without payment.
“You know he helped out a lot of our customers here and detailed their boats and stuff. In his off time if he wasn’t detailing a boat he’d be cleaning up our marina, always looking out for other people and trying to help,” Merryman said.
WBTV also spoke to Philip Jewell’s family who says the 41-year-old was a great person and father.
They say he moved to Huntersville from Kentucky about six years ago and was working with the family electric company. They say he was on the right track to run the family business and just wanted to provide for his son.
Family members of 58-year-old Michael Elliot, the third man police say was killed, are also sharing memories of him on Facebook and asking for prayers at this time.
Huntersville Police say they’re working to comfort and support all those affected by this crime.
“We’re providing support to the families and doing the best we can to be there for them - victim and suspect’s family,” said Huntersville Police Department Sergeant Odette Saglimbeni.
Those who are directly impacted say they just want answers, as well.
“The amount of people who loved Kendrick to death is insane. He created a huge impact in this community and I hope his friends and close family know that,” Merryman said.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://northmeckcrimestoppers.org.
