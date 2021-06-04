Enochville memories: Reflections on the closing of a local elementary school

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Citing lower attendance numbers and higher maintenance costs, the Rowan-Salisbury School Board and Rowan-Salisbury Schools closed Enochville and Faith Elementary Schools at the end of this school year.
Scott Phillips, whose children and grandchildren were part of the Enochville story, reflected on the last day of school at Enochville:
Today marks a day of mixed emotions.
My children went to Enochville Elementary school many years ago. So many fond memories.
So having my grand daughters, Aumarie and Kylie currently going to EES was a blessing. So many wonderful teachers, assistants, bus drivers, principals, lunch staff...and so many other great people...they all blessed us and our kids. ESS was more than just a school. It was more than a community. It was Iike a family. They cared so much and many days went above and beyond for the kids.
I can’t express my thanks and gratitude enough. We were greatly appreciative and blessed to be a part of EES.
Today, my grand daughters got off the bus...from their last day at Enochville Elementary school. The Rowan School board voted to close the school last year due to finances. Considering Kannapolis is going through a huge growth right now, you would think the School Board would find a different solution.
So after today, the last school day, Enochville Elementary school is now officially closed. But it will remain in our thoughts and memories forever.
