Duke’s Scheyer ‘not afraid’ of test as Coach K’s successor

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer knows what’s ahead as the successor to Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.
Scheyer will spend the upcoming year in his role as associate head coach as Krzyzewski chases one more championship in a Hall of Fame career. Then it’s up to the 33-year-old to take over in the program’s first coaching change in more than four decades.
Scheyer said Friday he is “not afraid” of the challenge ahead.
Scheyer won a national championship under Krzyzewski as a player in 2010. He was also an assistant coach for Krzyzewski’s fifth NCAA title in 2015.
