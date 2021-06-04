The deadline to register for Leadership Rowan is approaching

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that it is now taking applications for the 2021-22 Leadership Rowan Class. For 29 years the Leadership Rowan program has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well networked and passionate about the success of the area. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Fri., June 18, 2021.
“I am excited to announce that we are currently accepting applications for our next Leadership Rowan Class. This is a fantastic opportunity for our Rowan County area residents to learn in depth information about our county and to have a look ‘behind the curtain,’ if you will. We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 700 graduates of the program,” said Nick Means (F & M Bank) and Steering Committee Chairman.
Leadership Rowan is a transformational experience for both the participants and the organizations they serve. Diversity and inclusion are the focus areas during the SIMSOC exercise at the Opening Retreat. Then, class members commit one day a month to exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts. Throughout the nine-month program, participants go on exclusive tours and have hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on our community’s biggest challenges every day. Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspective, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.
Testimonials from recent graduates:
“As an out-of-towner that decided to make Rowan County home, I am grateful for Leadership Rowan making me feel like one of their own by connecting me with other local professionals and exposing me to the local resources.”
Jim Amaral, City of Salisbury
“I am so thankful that the Rowan Chamber offers Leadership Rowan and it has been a privilege to be a part of Class 28. While many of our meetings were held virtually, our community was able to continue to foster the leaders of the future. Despite the challenges of a difficult year, our participation allowed us to better understand community issues and priorities and explore our own roles in helping lead the county toward a prosperous future.”
Sarah Devlin, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
“Thanks again for a great year with LR, it was definitely challenging at times with the remote settings, but getting to be with everyone and see how we still came together as a group made it all worth it.”
Jeremy Jacobs, GreerWalker CPAs & Advisors
Many of the most dynamic leaders from all fields apply each year for the nine-month experience and only 30 are selected to build a class representative of the community. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Fri., June 18, 2021.
The class will begin in August 2021 and conclude in May 2022. Complete program and application details are available at www.rowanchamber.com. For additional information, contact the Erica Church, Member Services Director, at 704.633.4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com.
