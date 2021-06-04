The deadline to register for Leadership Rowan is approaching

Leadership Rowan is a transformational experience for both the participants and the organizations they serve. Diversity and inclusion are the focus areas during the SIMSOC exercise at the Opening Retreat. Then, class members commit one day a month to exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts. Throughout the nine-month program, participants go on exclusive tours and have hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on our community’s biggest challenges every day. Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspective, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.