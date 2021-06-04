Classic summertime pattern settling into the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After some needed rain cut across our region over the last 24 hours, most of you will see less rain and more heat and humidity this weekend.
The best chance of storms Saturday may not appear until very late in the day during the evening or overnight hours.
Sunday will once again bring another warm and humid day for most of us with scattered afternoon and evening storms again.
The atmosphere will be loaded with more moisture Sunday, so any storms that evolve will likely have very heavy downpours.
Beyond the weekend, little changes as we will see a string of days with more heat, humidity and scattered thunderstorms.
Welcome to June and summer in the Carolinas!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
