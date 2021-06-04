City of Concord: Salvation Army at 73% of goal for Center of Hope

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord says the Salvation Army is getting closer to its goal of $7 million for the new Center of Hope.
The Center will be a 16,000 sq. ft. facility that will more than double the number of emergency shelter beds available to help individuals and families in need.
Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals, and with support from the City of Concord, the Salvation Army is at 73% of its $7 million goal. The Center of Hope will also offer mental health services and life skills classes to help break the cycle of poverty and provide new opportunities for neighbors in need.
Concord Mayor Dusch, Council Member McKenzie, and City Manager Payne joined the community for a special land dedication service. Ground breaking is anticipated for later this summer.
