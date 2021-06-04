Celebration of Life held for legendary radio host Ty Boyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Celebration of Life was held Friday for legendary radio host Ty Boyd more than a year after his death.
Boyd passed away on March 16, 2020, at the age of 88, after a long illness. The Celebration of Life, held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Providence Road, was delayed due to the pandemic.
The family welcomed anyone who could attend the service, and the church livestreamed the event for those who could not be there in person. You can watch the service here.
Boyd came to WBT radio as the station’s morning man in the early 1960s, and his influential reach remains wide, long and deep in the 21st Century.
He is much admired by those who shared the airwaves with, such as Bo Thompson, today’s morning man at News Talk 1110 WBT.
“He is the consummate broadcaster,” Thompson said.
Bob Lacey, the morning show host at WBT’s sister station WLNK, described his friend as an announcer who inspired others around him.
“He was such a pro that you wanted to be a professional too,” Lacey said.
Retired personality H.A. Thompson worked alongside Boyd and had known him since the 1960s.
“He was the morning man. I was a mid-day man,” Thompson reflects. “There’s nobody who knows Ty Boyd that hasn’t been affected in a positive way. The glass is always half full with Ty.”
Revered, motivational speaker, pitch man and book author are some of the many accomplishments of Ty Boyd.
Bob Lacey first met him in 1972.
Lacey explained, “Charlotte was putting its old self, old south behind it and Ty was kind of the spearhead of the new south that Charlotte wanted to become... and did very much become.”
Like the other announcers on WBT, John Hancock’s show originated from the Ty Boyd studio.
“There’s not a bigger name in the legacy of WBT than Ty Boyd,” Hancock said.
Boyd is recognized with his place in the station’s hall of fame, and filling the big shoes of the legendary Grady Cole back in 1961 was a very tall order.
“Did he ever... I mean, you didn’t think anybody could, but he could,” Bo Thompson observes. “I’m doing mornings on WBT right now, and I think we’ve been trying to fill the shoes of Ty Boyd and Grady Cole ever since.”
Boyd’s is a rich legacy that those who now walk in his shoes attempt to live up to.
H.A. Thompson sees it this way: “If you worked for WBT radio, it’s the guys like Ty Boyd that went before us that makes it such an honor to work at WBT radio.”
