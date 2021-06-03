Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Greenville woman, her dog, police say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An arrest has been made in the deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman and her dog Saturday along Augusta Street in Greenville.
Brittany Langley Lawson, 38, was running with her dog about 7:15 a.m. near the Westminster Church when a vehicle crossed the oncoming lanes and hit her and the dog, Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said.
The SUV involved was left at the scene but everyone inside it ran away, Dill said.
On Tuesday, Greenville officials said the vehicle involved was stolen and a suspect in the theft was in custody.
On Thursday, police said Veronica Dawn Tharp, 38, had stolen the vehicle shortly before the collision and charged her with possession of a stolen vehicle late Saturday.
Based on evidence from the scene, statements from witnesses, and CCTV footage, investigators determined that Tharp was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer when she crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic, mounted a sidewalk, and struck the victim, who was walking.
After the collision, Tharp fled the scene on foot without rendering aid or notifying law enforcement, as required by law, officials said. She was also found to be operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
Tharp is charged with reckless homicide, hit and run with death, and driving under suspension. She is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.
“The City Engineer has a meeting scheduled with SCDOT representatives later this week to discuss options to improve driver and pedestrian safety in the Augusta Street area,” Brotherton said.
