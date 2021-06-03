Thunderstorms will give way to the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and unstable air, in conjunction with a weak frontal boundary, gave rise to showers and storms on Thursday, but most of those were concentrated east of I-77.
Overnight, storms become more likely in areas west of I-77, but I’m not forecasting widespread rain and storms. Nevertheless, showers and patchy rain will still be lingering through daybreak, so don’t be caught by surprise as you head off to work and school.
While rain has been off and on to end this week, the humidity will remain purely in the “on” position. Warm and muggy conditions will define this forecast through the weekend and well into next week. It will fall short of being oppressive however as we are not forecasting highs to return to the 90s anytime soon.
After a quiet weekend, the following week looks like a classic summer week with the heat, humidity and those daily afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
