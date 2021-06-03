Police searching for missing endangered teen in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kings Mountain are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl considered to be endangered.
Amelia “Amy” Upton was last seen in the area of Groves Street and Katherine Avenue, near Cleveland Avenue. She is believed to have left the area walking on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Police say she is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
Upton has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 5′3″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. It is unknown what she is wearing or who, if anyone, she may be with.
Anyone who sees Upton or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Kings Mountain Police Department immediately at 704-734-0444.
