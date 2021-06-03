Niners play Wake Forest in Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at Spectrum Center

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team will play Wake Forest as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on December 17, as announced today by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Game times, ticket information, and television broadcast details will be released at a later time.
“We are excited and honored to be a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout and even more special that we can play right here in front of our hometown fans,” Charlotte 49ers coach Ron Sanchez said. “Our guys are looking forward to competing against an ACC opponent at Spectrum Center. It will be a great day of college basketball in the Queen City.”
Charlotte will play Wake Forest for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The 49ers defeated Wake Forest in overtime, 67-65, in Halton Arena in their last meeting, November 17, 2019.
The remainder of Charlotte’s 2021-22 schedule will be announced at a later date.
BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME SHOOTOUT The Charlotte-Wake Forest game is part of a quadruple-header that will also include N.C. State vs. Richmond, Virginia Tech vs. St. Bonaventure and East Carolina vs. Liberty.
The Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout is part of the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside its Springfield, Mass. museum walls.
NINERS PLAYING AT SPECTRUM CENTER December’s game against Wake Forest will be the sixth time Charlotte has played a game at Spectrum Center. Charlotte has played Florida State (2012-13), Georgetown (2015-16), Maryland (2007-08), Tennessee (2010-11), and Wake Forest (2007-08) in the Charlotte Hornets’ home facility.
THE 2021-22 CHARLOTTE 49ERS The 49ers, who are entering their fourth season under the helm of Head Coach Ron Sanchez, return eight letterwinners, highlighted by the All-Conference USA guard Jahmir Young. Redshirt seniors Marvin Cannon and Luka Vasic, juniors Regin Larson and Brice Williams, sophomores Jared Garcia and Jackson Threadgill and freshman Isaiah Folkes round out the returnees.
Those returning letterwinners will be joined by redshirt freshman Aly Khalifa and six newcomers: North Carolina high school all-state selection Daylen Berry, Syracuse transfer Robert Braswell, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer Perry Francois, Holy Cross transfer Austin Butler, Ohio State transfer Musa Jallow, and Clemson transfer Clyde Trapp.
