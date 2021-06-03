NC House passes bill that would end extra federal jobless benefit in the state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The North Carolina House of Representatives has passed a bill that would end a $300-a-week boost to unemployment benefits in the state.
The House vote took place Thursday, with the bill passing with 71 ayes and 36 noes.
Senate Bill 116, or the Putting North Carolina Back to Work Act, has the purpose of withdrawing the state from from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation agreement that provides additional payments to unemployment insurance claimants through Sept. 6, 2021.
The measure would withdraw North Carolina from the program, joining two dozen other states. The proposal would eliminate these extra benefits 30 days after the bill became law.
North Carolina’s unemployed would no longer receive the pandemic-related $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement under the legislation.
Republicans advancing the bill through the Finance Committee argued the extra benefits are slowing down the post-pandemic recovery. Some call them a disincentive to work.
Others say the benefits have been crucial for many people, especially women who are struggling to provide child care to children.
The bill now goes to the state Senate for a vote.
