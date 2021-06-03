N.C. bill that would end extra $300 jobless benefit headed to Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Republicans in charge of the North Carolina General Assembly have agreed to legislation ending the $300 federal weekly supplemental benefit to the unemployed in the state.

The House and Senate voted separately on Wednesday.

Nearly all Democrats voted against the elimination, signaling a possible veto from Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation already is expected to expire nationwide in early September.

Senate Bill 116, or the Putting North Carolina Back to Work Act, has the purpose of withdrawing the state from from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation agreement that provides additional payments to unemployment insurance claimants through Sept. 6, 2021.

The measure would withdraw North Carolina from the program, joining two dozen other states. The bill would end the program in North Carolina in roughly a month.

North Carolina’s unemployed would no longer receive the pandemic-related $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement under the legislation.

Republicans have agreed with business owners who say the extra benefit are a disincentive to return to work. Democrats say it’s the wrong time to cut off benefits.

