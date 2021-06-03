N.C. 150 closed for hours due to crash on bridge over Lake Norman

IREDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on a bridge involving at least three vehicles closed N.C. 150 for hours Thursday.
The wreck happened before 11 a.m. near the Iredell and Catawba counties line. This is right at the bridge over Lake Norman near the Pinnacle Access area.
Trooper have not said if any injuries were reported and there is no word what may have led to the crash.
Troopers say the road was expected to be closed for at least two hours. Drivers should expect heavy delays and avoid the area if possible.
No further information has been released.
