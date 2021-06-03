MorningStar Ministries to hold groundbreaking on Heritage Tower in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - MorningStar Ministries will hold a groundbreaking this weekend on the old Heritage Tower in Fort Mill, a site that has been a point of contention for years.
In 2018, MorningStar said it was ready to do work on the 21-story tower but claimed they were being blocked by York County from getting permits.
MorningStar says they are now permitted to begin working on the tower.
An open air tower dedication ceremony is being held at the base of the tower this Saturday at 9: 30 a.m.
“We’ve waited over a decade for this event,” MorningStar Ministries said. “After ten years of prayers, we’re honored to finally offer you an invitation to this Partners Homecoming, where we’ll be having the Heritage Tower dedication ceremony.”
The tower was first built to serve as a hotel at Jim Bakker and PTL’s Heritage USA Theme Park. The tower never opened after Bakker resigned amid controversy in 1987.
MorningStar Ministries has not said what the tower will be used for.
