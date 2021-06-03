2 men jailed under $400K bond after deputies seize 250+ pounds of weed in I-77 traffic stops

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are in jail under $400,000 bond each after deputies seized more than 250 pounds of marijuana worth about $2.3 million during two traffic stops on Interstate 77 in Iredell County.
On Thursday, Iredell County deputies conducted two separate traffic stops on I-77 southbound, in northern Iredell County. During the first traffic stop, deputies spoke with Xuequan LU who lives in Brooklyn, New York.
The deputies deployed canine “Bosco” who gave a positive indication to the presence of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
A search took place and 118 pounds of high grade marijuana was located inside the trunk, deputies say After taking Xuequan LU into custody, deputies say the second vehicle drove by the deputies and failed to move over as required by law for flashing blue lights.
Based on this unsafe action, the second vehicle was stopped.
During this stop, the deputies spoke with Xengming LI, who lives in Woodstock, Georgia. Suspecting that the two vehicles could be traveling together canine “Abby” was utilized at this traffic stop. Abby gave a positive indication to the presence of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
A search was conducted, and the deputies located 138 pounds of high grade marijuana inside the trunk.
Xengming LI was also taken into custody and both he and Xuequan LU were transported to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division for additional investigation.
During the investigation, deputies say it was determined both subjects were in-fact traveling together with a third car which was not located.
Both LU and LI were charged with: Felony Trafficking by Possession of Marijuana, Felony Trafficking by Transportation of Marijuana, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Marijuana, and Felony Conspiracy to Traffic Marijuana.
Both LU and LI were transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where they appeared before Magistrate D. Chambers who issued each suspect a $400,000 secured bond.
The estimated street value of the 256 pounds of seized marijuana was about $2.3 million based off an estimated price of $20 per gram.
“By removing this much illegal marijuana from the streets, it makes an immediate impact on the drug dealers who profit from this, today we made a dent in their pocket and sent a message about hauling drugs through Iredell County,” Sheriff Campbell said.
