Lincolnton man pleads guilty in father’s stabbing death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused in his father’s stabbing death was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Deputies say 24-year-old Nicholas Lynch pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father, 59-year-old Oswald Lynch.
Oswald Lynch was stabbed to death on February 1, 2018. Deputies say the father and son lived together at a home off Tomes Road in Lincolnton.
After pleading guilty, Nicholas Lynch was taken to the North Carolina prison sentence to begin serving his sentence.
