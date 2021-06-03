Lincolnton man pleads guilty in father’s stabbing death

Lincolnton man pleads guilty in father’s stabbing death
Nicholas Lynch (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 2:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused in his father’s stabbing death was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Deputies say 24-year-old Nicholas Lynch pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father, 59-year-old Oswald Lynch.

Oswald Lynch was stabbed to death on February 1, 2018. Deputies say the father and son lived together at a home off Tomes Road in Lincolnton.

After pleading guilty, Nicholas Lynch was taken to the North Carolina prison sentence to begin serving his sentence.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.