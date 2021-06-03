Hiker dead after fall at Linville Gorge

MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - An Illinois man is dead after a fall at Linville Gorge.
Burke County EMS received a call about an injured hiker around 12:25 p.m. June 3, in the area of the Rock Jock Trail.
Rescuers found Michael Patrick Ryva, of Forest Park, Illinois, at 4 p.m. Ryva had fallen approximately 80 feet and was pronounced dead.
As of 9 p.m., crews were still working to extricate him, according to Michael Willis of the Burke County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management offices.
Responding agencies include Burke County EMS Special Operations, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Emergency Management, NC Emergency Management, Oak Hill Fire Rescue, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Ashford North Cove Fire Department and Spruce Pine Fire Rescue.
