Former city attorney to mediate budget battle between CMS and Mecklenburg County, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former city attorney of Charlotte will be mediating the ongoing budget dilemma between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County, sources say.
Mac McCarley, who was Charlotte’s city attorney for 17 years, will head the mediation sessions between the school district and the county.
CMS started a resolution process earlier this week after commissioners approved a $2-billion budget that withholds $56 million from CMS until the school district introduces a plan for improving schools and closing achievement gaps.
A joint meeting between CMS and Mecklenburg County will take place early next week.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.