FIRST ALERT: Rain chances ramp up today, slide down Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert holds for today, as much-need rain, in the form of widespread showers and storms become more likely as tropical humidity will remain in place on a steady southerly breeze.
There may be a shower at any point today, especially along and south/east of I-85 and over the mountains, but the greatest chance for all of us to get rain appears to be from late today through early tonight before tapering down early Friday morning.
- Sky-high humidity leads to showers and storms
- Some storms may bring severe weather
- Hot weekend looks mainly rain-free
A few storms will likely be strong, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, lightning and hail possible. But all things considered, the rain will generally be welcome, as we’ve been so dry of late. High temperatures look to remain in the lower 80s today under mostly cloudy skies and tropical humidity.
Friday will start with clouds and muggy temperatures in the 60s, but as the day wears on, clouds will break for some sunshine and while a stray storm cannot be ruled out, the chance appears to be very low. Highs Friday will inch up to the mid to upper 80s.
More sunshine and low rain chances over the weekend equate to higher afternoon readings in the upper 80s to perhaps even 90° over the weekend and the trend for slightly above-normal temperatures likely continues into early next week.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
