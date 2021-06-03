A father’s perspective: Undefeated team of 6-year-old football players dream of state title

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Written by and provided to WBTV by Jagger Naves, the father of one of the players: Two to three times a week, the Rowan County DEFENDERS, 6 year old 6U Football Team, have been putting in the blood, sweat, and tears at a small practice field in Cleveland, just off of Highway 801.
No high-tech equipment or state of the art practice facility, but hard work, grit, and determination!
That work ethic that Head Coach Craig Johnson has instilled in his boys has led the team to a 6-0 undefeated 2021 record and has them ranked as the #1 AAU 6U Football Team in the State of North Carolina!
Along with Assistant Head Coach Steve Ashby, Defensive Coach Sam Robbins, Offensive Coach Reggie Smyre, and Team Mom Latavia Gray, the team will represent Rowan County in the Spring State Championship game this Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at the West Rowan High School in Mt. Ulla, North Carolina.
Their road to the National Championship starts Saturday at 9:30am against North Carolina UNITED. There will be other AAU Football Teams from 6U-14U from across the state that will be playing at West Rowan High School in the Spring State Championship Games this Saturday as well.
Come out and support these young warriors as they represent Rowan County and everything young men should strive to be, as this football team has been built on hard work, dedication, accountability, and RESPECT.
Building great men starts with a solid foundation as boys.
